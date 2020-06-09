FBI agents raid Athens City Schools superintendent's home

The FBI was at Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay's home on Tuesday as part of a "law enforcement operation," according to a spokesman.

The FBI spokesman said it happened this morning, and he can't comment any further.

Athens City Schools said Holladay is okay but is out of the office on Tuesday. The district had no further comment.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it was not involved. The Athens Police Department says it was there but is not involved in the investigation.