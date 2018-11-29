Clear
FBI development project at Redstone Arsenal to bring over 1,000 people to Huntsville

The large-scale operations support building should be ready for occupancy in early 2021.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is moving forward on a development project at Redstone Arsenal that will bring over 1,000 people to the Army base. 

The Redstone Arsenal FBI Director Robert Hamilton announced Thursday, there is a plan to build a large-scale operations support building that should be ready for occupancy in early 2021. This project will move various FBI employees from areas near Washington D.C. to Huntsville. There are approximately 300 current FBI workers on Redstone Arsenal.

"Fully move approximately 1,350 personnel and contractors from the national capitol region. This building will accommodate a cross section of FBI employees from special agents intelligence analysts and professional staff," Hamilton said.

