FAME Studios sues Kanye West, others over rights to song

In Muscle Shoals, FAME Studios filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, Pusha-T and their music labels.

According to the suit, Kanye produced a song on Pusha-T's album "that used part of the George Jackson song, "I Can't Do Without You."

The song was produced at FAME Studios before the Copyright Act of 1972. The studio said that means they own 100 percent of the rights to the song.

Attorneys for the studio want a jury trial for damages. WAAY 31 reached out to FAME Studios, and they said they can't comment on pending litigation.