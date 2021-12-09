Clear
FAA to host public reentry meeting about Huntsville International Airport

That meeting starts at 5:00 this evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration will hold a virtual public meeting Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and explain an Environmental Assessment for Huntsville International Airport.

Its for the airport to serve as a reentry site for horziontally landed commercial reentry vehicles, like planes that return from the International Space Station!

The draft of the Environmental Assesment will also address a proposal by Sierra Space Corporation to land its Dream Chaser plane up to eight times at the airport between 2023 and 2027.

If you would like to participate in the virtual public meeting, you need to register.

Do that here.

