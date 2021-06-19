FAA considering plan to land space vehicles in Alabama

The Federal Aviation Administration is considering a plan to land commercial space vehicles in Alabama.

The agency recently released information about a proposal by the Huntsville airport and Sierra Space to use a runway to land ships that resemble a small space shuttle.

The spacecraft would be launched elsewhere. But it would land on an existing runway in Huntsville, which has the largest commercial airport in North Alabama and is a hub for the aerospace industry.

The airport authority says the FAA is conducting a preliminary review of the proposal. A study completed in 2015 found the airport compatible for the so-called Dream Chaser vehicle.