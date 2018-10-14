Clear

Eye crimes and misdemeanors: lookout continues for vandal responsible for googly eyes

A criminal eyed a historic Savannah, Georgia statue to display their handiwork.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia city is searching for a vandal who put googly eyes on a historic monument.

A post on the City of Savannah Government Facebook page asks: "Who did this?! ... It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime."

Police spokeswoman Keturah Greene says police are investigating the incident involving the Nathanael Greene Monument, which was reported Thursday.

Greene was a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, and is buried in Johnson Square near his monument.

The Savannah Morning News reports criminal trespass is a misdemeanor offense in Georgia. However, if the damage is more than $500, it's a felony called criminal damage to property.

