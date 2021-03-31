Extreme flooding hits Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, Tennessee experienced severe floods in parts of the city after terrential rains Wednesday morning.

In particular, parts of the Elk River were flowing at 10 feet higher than normal.

Flood stage for the Elk River is at 17 feet. Right now, it's flowing at 14 feet, according to USGS data.

Norris Creek flooded Norris Road.

S.J. King Park was filled with water.

Old Mulberry Road at Marrs Road is also closed because of flooding.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Fayetteville Police say they are monitoring conditions and have not heard of any major issues or injuries.

WAAY 31 has a crew in Lincoln County to continue to monitor conditions.