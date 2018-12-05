Clear
Extra security at Woodville School after verbal threat

The school was notified of a verbal threat Tuesday after the school day had ended. This is a K-12 school.

Dec. 5, 2018
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 10:46 AM
Ashley Thusius

Woodville School was notified by a student of a verbal threat Tuesday after the school day had ended. According to the school's principal, Jamie Darwin, there is extra security from Jackson County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.

The student who is said to have made the threat is not on campus Wednesday. Woodville School and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

