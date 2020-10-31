Extra hour of sleep tonight, freezing temperatures tomorrow night

What a great Halloween to be outside across North Alabama! If you have any plans this evening, you will need a light jacket. Temperatures dip into the 50s this evening with mostly clear skies. Don't forget to turn your clocks back tonight! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, meaning we "fall back" one hour to standard time for the winter months. Tonight would also be a good time to change your smoke detector batteries in your home and check your NOAA weather batteries too. This is the time change where we gain an extra hour of sleep, so be sure to take advantage of it. Unfortunately, our sunsets will now move back to before 5 PM beginning Sunday evening.

Overnight, a weak disturbance moving through North Alabama will result in clouds being on the increase, keeping temperatures at bay in the 50s. Some data sources try to indicate a few sprinkles over Sand Mountain late tonight. There is a tiny chance that sprinkles could develop, but nearly everyone will remain dry. As this disturbance moves out, a strong cold front moves through the region Sunday morning. It will be a dry cold front but will bring the coldest temperatures of the season by Sunday evening and especially Sunday night.

Clouds clear out quickly Sunday afternoon. With clear skies Sunday night, temperatures sink to the low 30s in many spots, with outlying areas likely falling into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is almost certain for the entire area, and many locations will also see their first freeze of the season Monday morning. For that reason, all of North Alabama is under a Freeze Watch from Midnight to 8 AM Monday morning. This means that freezing temperatures could kill plants or vegetation and potentially damage outdoor plumbing. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants or outdoor plumbing before you go to bed Sunday night. The cold air sticks around into Monday afternoon, with highs only in the mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to Election Day, it will be another chilly start to the day Tuesday with widespread frost likely once again. We'll warm up a bit through the afternoon, however, as highs top out in the mid 60s. The warming trend continues into late next week, with highs back in the 70s by Thursday. There are no rain chances in the seven day forecast, so enjoy this beautiful Fall weather while we have it!