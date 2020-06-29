Alabama coronavirus exposure notification app to be released in July, early August

Alabama's coronavirus exposure notification app is set to be released sometime in July or early August as part of the "Stay Safe Together" platform.

The app uses technology from Apple and Google, and lets you know if you've come in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus.

"Human behavior is fundamentally at the foundation of this, but we're going to add all the tools possible to make this future and our fall workable to our students, faculty and staff as well as our business community across the state of Alabama," Dr. Selwyn Vickers, the Dean of Medicine at the University of Alabama in Birmingham where the platform started, said.

The platform includes coronavirus health checks, so you can check your health and symptoms regularly, as well as the exposure notification app that'll alert you if you've been around someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus. It's all anonymous.

Vickers' team is working to make the Stay Safe platform available to all universities across the state as students return in the fall.

As of right now, universities aren't required to use the platform, but Vickers say it's best if they do.

"It's not required yet. We are going to highly recommend it because we think it's a powerful tool for allowing individuals to know when they've been in contact with individuals who are positive and it's a tool to support our states effort for traditional contact tracing," he said.

One student told WAAY 31 he hopes schools plan to use it, so that students can come back to campus.

"That's an amazing thing for students, and i know there are a lot of students trying to come back, they want to be around there friends and g​et back in class and all this stuff," Elijah Oshin-Banjo, a college student, said.

The launch is expected in July or early August.

It was first launched at UAB in April for testing.