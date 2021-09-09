Exposed legs lead to arrest of suspected Marshall County catalytic converter thief

A pair of legs sticking out from under a truck lead to the arrest of a catalytic converter theft suspect in Marshall County.

Roger Eugene Rich, of Scottsboro, was arrested Saturday after Sgt. David Entrekin saw the legs under a truck parked at Snug Harbor, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Rich was found with a battery powered saw jaw and a catalytic converter taken from the truck he was under, the sheriff’s office said. It was also determined that Rich was currently out on bond from Jackson County for previous catalytic converter thefts.

Rich was charged with, possession of burglar’s tools, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

For the past few months both Marshall and Jackson counties have had a rash of catalytic converter thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

The converters are stolen from vehicles because of the precious metals found inside and sold for several hundred dollars each. This leaves the owner with an extremely expensive repair bill and if not soon replaced can damage the vehicle even more.

This is an ongoing investigation with Scottsboro police and the Jackson and Marshall county sheriff’s offices.