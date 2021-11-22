Deputies find explosive device while recovering stolen vehicle in Morgan County

Deputies in Morgan County have found an explosive device after recovering a stolen vehicle along the 4600 block of Alabama 36 in Somerville, according to the sheriff's office.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the scene is secure and that the bomb squad is on its way. They warned that residents near the area might hear an explosion as bomb techs dispose of the device.

The device was behind the residence where the stolen vehicle was found.

