The Explorer Program is shaping the next generation of police officers

Decatur Police Department is hosting its annual Explorer Program.

Explorers go through hands-on experiences and training to learn more about a career in law enforcement.

15-year-old Jackson Sherrill says he’s wanted to work in law enforcement for as long as he can remember.

Sherrill said the program has kept him on track to become a police officer.

Hand-on experiences are now allowing him to explore every area of law enforcement and pinpoint exactly what he wants to do.

“The crime scene investigations is what I’m really interested in,” said Sherrill. “A few days ago we did the fingerprints on the CSI Tahoe and that was really cool, fun for me, and the rest of the students who were there.”

Explorers are 14 to 17-years old. The spokesperson for Decatur Police Department, Irene Cardenas Martinez, said, “The explorers were able to see a taser demonstration, they saw the inside of the ALEA Helicopter, they learned about the warrant unit, and learned what to do when getting pulled over by a police officer.”

Ascend in Decatur is a sponsor for the academy. On Thursday, explorers went to the plant to learn about fire safety.

“How to put out kitchen fires, grease fires, to not use water on grease fires, to use the foam and just teaching us how to put out the fires,” said Sherrill.

Jordan Carter said the areas of policing he’s learned about will help him in life, whether he goes into law enforcement, or not.

“If I keep applying myself and keep reading it really should help me,” said Carter.

Last year, the academy was canceled due to the pandemic. On Friday, all of the kids involved in the Explorer Program will graduate.