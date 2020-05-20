Experts warn of bogus coronavirus cure and treatment frauds

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are seeing more reports of people trying to promote and sell bogus coronavirus treatments and cures.

"We anticipated these types of fraudulent behaviors months ago," said Jay Town, U.S. Attorney For The Northern District of Alabama.

He said while there are not any fraud cases in our state he still wants Alabamians to stay aware.

There are no drugs or therapeutics approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat coronavirus.

People with extreme cases who are hospitalized will receive certain approved treatments or therapies, but is not a one size fits all approach.

If you hear about a cure or treatment outside of a hospital, you should be skeptical.

"We're all looking forward to the day where there will be a vaccine for COVID 19 but we do not have that yet," said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers said it is disappointing that health care professionals are taking advantage of this pandemic.

However, she said she is confident that is not happening in Alabama. Instead, doctors and nurses are only using the recommended treatments for extreme cases.

"We have promising therapy for patients that are hospitalized who have oxygen requirements, low oxygen, or are on ventilators, or the emergency use authorization of the drug Remdesivir," Landers said. "We also have potential immune therapy for patients with COVID 19."

Town said it is important for everyone to be cautious.

"In many, if not most of the instances where we are learn about these frauds, we're learning about them from citizens," Town said.

He said if you hear about a treatment that does not seem legitimate, consult your physician, or even get a second opinion from another doctor.

"Your dentist is not going to be able to give it to you with vitamin C treatment," Town said. "So what I suggest everybody is don't wash away your common sense, we're having great personal hygiene right now, exercise some cyber hygiene and digital hygiene as well."

If you are suspicious of a fraud you can report it to the national fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.