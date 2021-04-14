Experts say blood clots associated with Johnson and Johnson require unique treatment

As the CDC decided they need more time to make the final call on the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine, we are taking a look into the type of blood clot the vaccine is linked to.

This week social media erupted with debate comparing blood clot rates from the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccinations that are now on pause with birth control pills that are still on the market.

The CDC says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might have caused 6 cases of blood clots out of 7 million doses. The FDA says birth control pills can cause upwards of 9 cases out of 10,000 birth control pill takers. It is more complicated than the numbers.

"There may be additional cases to report," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, said.

The type of blood clot reported with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is cerebal venous sinus thombosis (CVST), different from birth control. According to John Hopkins medicine, this one prevents blood from draining out of the brain. The CDC said it requires a unique treatment.

"While we would typically treat blood clots with a medication called heparin, heparin and its derivatives should be avoided in the treatment of these clots while an investigation is ongoing," Dr. Walensky said.

If you show symptoms you are asked to see your doctor.