"I don't like crowds," said James Briggs, Huntsville Thanksgiving shopper.
James Briggs says he does everything he can to avoid the turkey day crowds. While, Karen Alford told says she was surprised to hear that Tuesday is the busiest grocery shopping day during thanksgiving week.
"I figured the last minute people would probably be tomorrow," said Alford.
On Tuesday, she managed to avoid the crowds.
"I've seen people but not to to bad yet," Alford.
Shoppers we talked to Tuesday said the key was to get an early start. The grocery store manager told us if you've waited this long to do your shopping your best bet is Wednesday morning.
Related Content
- Experts say Tuesday is the worst day for Thanksgiving week grocery shopping
- Dow falls 832 points in third-worst day ever
- Dreamers disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- BLACK FRIDAY: Shopping safety
- Target acquires Alabama grocery delivery service Shipt for $550M
- Grocery store sees boom in business from winter weather threat
- Huntsville Police search for suspect in grocery store burglary
- Police: Multiple people shot in Kentucky grocery store
- Legal experts explain domestic violence laws
- January is the worst month for carbon monoxide poisoning
Scroll for more content...