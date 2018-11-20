Experts say Tuesday is the worst day for Thanksgiving week grocery shopping

"I don't like crowds," said James Briggs, Huntsville Thanksgiving shopper.

James Briggs says he does everything he can to avoid the turkey day crowds. While, Karen Alford told says she was surprised to hear that Tuesday is the busiest grocery shopping day during thanksgiving week.

"I figured the last minute people would probably be tomorrow," said Alford.

On Tuesday, she managed to avoid the crowds.

"I've seen people but not to to bad yet," Alford.

Shoppers we talked to Tuesday said the key was to get an early start. The grocery store manager told us if you've waited this long to do your shopping your best bet is Wednesday morning.