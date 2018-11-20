Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Skeletal remains found in woods in Jackson County Full Story

Experts say Tuesday is the worst day for Thanksgiving week grocery shopping

Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers beware! Experts say today is the worst day to find that perfect turkey.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:20 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"I don't like crowds," said James Briggs, Huntsville Thanksgiving shopper.

James Briggs says he does everything he can to avoid the turkey day crowds. While, Karen Alford told says she was surprised to hear that Tuesday is the busiest grocery shopping day during thanksgiving week.

"I figured the last minute people would probably be tomorrow," said Alford.

On Tuesday, she managed to avoid the crowds.

"I've seen people but not to to bad yet," Alford.

Shoppers we talked to Tuesday said the key was to get an early start. The grocery store manager told us if you've waited this long to do your shopping your best bet is Wednesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events