Experts believe Tennessee re-opened too soon after coronavirus; Many disagree

It's now been nearly 2 weeks since Tennessee re-opened for business.

On Wednesday, close-contact services re-opened in a majority of the counties. While many made the decision to open, some experts say it came too early.

WAAY 31 spent Friday in Lincoln County to ask the question: Did Tennessee re-open to soon?

"I looked at him and said lets go, talked him into it a little bit and we took off," Terri Wix, who was visiting Tennessee, said

Terri and Anthony Wix drove a little less than two hours from Cullman, Ala., just to be able to eat inside a restaurant.

Terri said she saw online Fayetteville had re-opened for dine-in services, and she couldn't wait to get out the house.

"The church is shut down, our senior centers are shut down all the stuff I usually do," Terri Wix said

The Wixs said despite concerns that relaxed re-openings could result in a second wave of the virus, they don't believe the state chose to re-open too soon.

One business owner told WAAY 31 right now it's too early to say if the state re-opened too soon.

"That's just something we're going to have to see, I mean I'm thankful that we did go ahead and re-open because we're going to have to try to get our lives back to normal," Tina Osgood, a small business owner, said

Osgood's Ivy Wreath shop opened last Wednesday. She said they've been taking every precaution necessary to keep people safe...including not allowing more than 10 people in the time in her store.

"You can see some of my employees they wear their masks, we have the Lysol hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes," she said.

Restaurant owners didn't want to speak, but allowed WAAY 31 inside to shoot footage. Many placed signs up or have tables closed off as a way to make sure people don't sit to close together. All employees also wear masks and gloves.

Osgood said this is just the new normal for businesses and it's the way things are going to have to be in order to prevent of a second wave of the virus.

"I don't think we're going to go back like we were, and I think everybody is just going to have to proceed with caution," she said.

The Wixs weren't the only couple to drive from Alabama to Fayetteville Friday. The many others said they were excited to learn about Alabama allowing more businesses to re-open on Monday, so they don't have to make the drive to Tennessee anymore.