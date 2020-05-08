Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Experts believe Tennessee re-opened too soon after coronavirus; Many disagree

WAAY 31 spent the day in Lincoln County and spoke with people who believe Tennessee businesses open just in time.

Posted: May 8, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

It's now been nearly 2 weeks since Tennessee re-opened for business.

On Wednesday, close-contact services re-opened in a majority of the counties. While many made the decision to open, some experts say it came too early.

WAAY 31 spent Friday in Lincoln County to ask the question: Did Tennessee re-open to soon?

"I looked at him and said lets go, talked him into it a little bit and we took off," Terri Wix, who was visiting Tennessee, said

Terri and Anthony Wix drove a little less than two hours from Cullman, Ala., just to be able to eat inside a restaurant.

Terri said she saw online Fayetteville had re-opened for dine-in services, and she couldn't wait to get out the house.

"The church is shut down, our senior centers are shut down all the stuff I usually do," Terri Wix said

The Wixs said despite concerns that relaxed re-openings could result in a second wave of the virus, they don't believe the state chose to re-open too soon.

One business owner told WAAY 31 right now it's too early to say if the state re-opened too soon.

"That's just something we're going to have to see, I mean I'm thankful that we did go ahead and re-open because we're going to have to try to get our lives back to normal," Tina Osgood, a small business owner, said

Osgood's Ivy Wreath shop opened last Wednesday. She said they've been taking every precaution necessary to keep people safe...including not allowing more than 10 people in the time in her store.

"You can see some of my employees they wear their masks, we have the Lysol hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes," she said.

Restaurant owners didn't want to speak, but allowed WAAY 31 inside to shoot footage. Many placed signs up or have tables closed off as a way to make sure people don't sit to close together. All employees also wear masks and gloves.

Osgood said this is just the new normal for businesses and it's the way things are going to have to be in order to prevent of a second wave of the virus.

"I don't think we're going to go back like we were, and I think everybody is just going to have to proceed with caution," she said.

The Wixs weren't the only couple to drive from Alabama to Fayetteville Friday. The many others said they were excited to learn about Alabama allowing more businesses to re-open on Monday, so they don't have to make the drive to Tennessee anymore.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9221

Reported Deaths: 375
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events