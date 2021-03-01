Expert explains rise in gas prices nationally and in Alabama

Cold weather and few active oil rigs are two reasons that gas prices have risen in the last week.

The coronavirus pandemic has also played a role in increasing gas prices.

Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, said, "Cases are going down, Americans are getting out, states are reopening and people are simply filling up their tanks more often, so demand has gone up."

As winter weather continues, so will the increasing gas prices. DeHaan said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is meeting this week to discuss increasing oil production. The oil increase may keep gas prices from going up.

Birmingham resident, Lisa Sites, said, "We all have to try and make a living, and it makes it difficult when we have to put $60 in our tank just to get around."

Others say they don't pay too much attention to the number.

Huntsville resident, Brennan Delker, said, "I try to find one that I can get in and out of the easiest."

For most people, it adds up quickly.

On March 1, 2013, gas prices were at their highest in Huntsville, at $3.61/g. In 2016, gas prices were at their lowest, at $1.54/g. Currently, gas prices in Huntsville are averaging $2.45/g.

DeHaan said it's unlikely gas prices will get up to $3 in the state. The national average of gas prices is nearly 30 cents higher than Alabama's.