Expert advises gun owners to not be hero during active shooter situations

We're doing some digging to find out what well-intentioned gun owners should do to avoid being shot by police during active shooter situations. This comes in the wake of the Birmingham mall shooting. Many questions remain unanswered as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, or ALEA, continue their investigation.

An expert, who teaches civilians what to do in active shooter situations, told WAAY 31 that situation could happen anywhere. The first thing he recommends to gun owners is to try to run away and to not pull out your gun; unless you are in direct contact with the shooter. That is because of what could happen when police arrive.

"You will be considered a threat if you have a firearm in your hands," said Noell Bishop. He served over 20 years in the military and was a Drug Enforcement Administration agent for 20 years. He knows what law enforcement is thinking in an active shooter situation.

"Those police officers, they're sorting it out as they go. They don't know who the good guy, or the bad guy is and you don't want to have it in your hands. You don't want to have it in your hands with your hands up, because that's still a lethal threat situation," said Bishop.

If you are forced to take out your gun make sure you put it on the ground, or holster it, the moment police arrive, "You're not necessarily trying to hide it from the police, but you are trying to not display it, so they don't confuse you with an active shooter."

According to Bishop many people who concealed carry don't have enough training to properly handle an active shooter situation, "Unless you have a very high level of training with your fire arm you might not be on the winning side of it," said Bishop.

ALEA would not comment at all about what a well-intentioned gun owner should do during an active shooter situation.