Expect an increase in your utility bill as temperatures drop

On Monday night temperatures will hit the low 40's, which means homeowners are putting their heat back on.

Although, the bigger threat of a costly bill is for customers using natural gas this winter.

"Some October is still warm so we leave it off but whenever we get a cold snap, like this, is when we turn it on," said homeowner, Eric Shaffer.

"It's usually whenever my wife gets cold but sometimes around this time," said Shaffer.

Each winter, Huntsville Utilities warns of the price increase your bill may show.

"The colder that temperature may be outside, the harder that unit is working to keep the desired temperature of your home," said Gary Whitley, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Huntsville Utilities.

For homes using natural gas, that's where you may see your bill skyrocket this year.

"There will be a rate modification that will go into effect on November 1 of this year," said Whitley.

The reason is similar to what you're experiencing at the gas pump. There's an increased demand.

"Over the past several months, gas prices have exploded and so we are going to have to accommodate for that, and hoping that the rate will stabilize so that we can keep our rates competitively low," said Whitley.

There are some budget-friendly ways to keep that utility bill low.

Make sure doors and windows are sealed, check attic insulation and if temperatures are cool, turn the HVAC unit off.

"I keep the heat on low at night upstairs, and I'd have a ceiling fan that draws warm air up downstairs to help disperse the warm air better, so that really does help us a lot," said Shaffer.

As you prepare for the colder temperatures, Huntsville Utilities asks that you don't forget about household chores.

"This is a good time to have those HVAC units checked, remember to change those filters as well," said Whitley.

Until cold temperatures stay for good, Huntsville Utilities recommends turning the air conditioning off and letting fresh air in.

If you're looking to help your community, Huntsville Utilities has a "Project Share Program." You can donate here, to help people needing support to pay their utility bills.