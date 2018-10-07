Excused absences allowed after virus outbreak

"The best thing is to just have students be separated from one another," said Valley Head principal Heath Kirby.

Valley Head School had 100 absences out of 470 students on Wednesday due to illness.

"Anybody who is sick or starting to be sick, we encourage them to stay home at this time. Take those precautions. Do all the things you need to do," said Superintendent Barnett.

If parents are concerned about their children getting sick, absences will be excused on Friday. School officials are hoping the illness will settle down over fall break.

"We also understand that some folks want to be preventative," said Barnett.

Superintendent Barnett said he is also keeping an eye on other school districts.

Parents in Marshall County might remember school closing for a few days because of the flu.

"We starting seeing students develop secondary illnesses from the flu. Some were life threatening and that's when we decided to close school," said Marshall County Superintendent Wigley.

Superintendent Wigley said they are serious about flu prevention in Marshall County.

In Morgan County, they've seen a spike in the amount of students taking advantage of their free flu vaccine clinics up over 200 from last year. The Morgan County superintendent said hand sanitizing machines are all around their campuses and that parents can expect reminders this year about symptoms and tips for keeping the flu away.

Parents of students in Huntsville City Schools were encouraged to have their kids participate in the district's free flu vaccine clinics as well.

Athens schools are having flu shot make-ups for students who missed their original clinics.