Excitement builds for Guntersville's HydroFest

On Thursday, WAAY 31 got a sneak peek of the hydroplanes that will head out on the water Friday for their first race.

Organizers say last year's HydroFest brought in millions of dollars in revenue to Marshall County. This year, they say hotels are completely booked in Guntersville and almost 5,000 tickets have already been sold.

WAAY 31 caught up with a super fan who says it's exciting to see teams from all over the country make their way to his backyard.

"It's really fun to realize that all these big towns like Seattle, Tri Cities, Detroit, now they're in a little hometown of Guntersville, Alabama," said Gabe Norton.

The event goes all weekend and gates open Friday at 8 a.m.