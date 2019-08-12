Excessive Heat Warning issued for much of North Alabama; heat index could hit 114

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The current Heat Advisory expires at 7 p.m. Monday before transitioning into the Excessive Heat Warning.

Heat indexes are expected to near 114 degrees, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Counties in the warning are: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan in Alabama, and Lincoln County in Tennessee.

Click here for the latest weather information from WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and Meteorologist Rob Elvington

IMPACTS...Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency, Call 911.