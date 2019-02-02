Ex-sheriff wants court to serve up jail food money

He lost his race to keep the job of Marshall County sheriff. Now, Scott Walls is hoping for a win in court to take an unspecified amount of jail food money.

Walls has filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court. In his filing, Walls says he’s looking for clarification to find out if he’s entitled to jail food profit under Alabama law.

Walls is suing the state’s comptroller and asking the court to decide who owns Marshall County’s jail food money.

Last year, Governor Kay Ivey reversed the state’s policy of paying money personally to the state’s sheriffs.

The issue has been contentious across Alabama with some critics insisting sheriffs put pocketing profit ahead of inmates’ nutritional needs.