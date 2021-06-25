Ex-officer Derek Chauvin gets more than 2 decades in prison for killing of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for killing George Floyd, whose death sparked reckoning on race

The 45-year-old Chauvin faced decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

Also Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied a defense request for a new trial, saying the defense hasn't shown Chauvin was deprived of his right to a fair trial.

