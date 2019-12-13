Ex-addict works to help others through Huntsville Salvation Army rehab program

Homeless shelters and addiction services in North Alabama are reaching maximum capacity due to a rise in people struggling with addiction.

Advocates say it's common during the holiday season.

“It starts at the first use at age 11," said John Craft.

After 10 failed rehab attempts, Craft found himself living out of a backpack with no choice but to go to a homeless shelter.

That's when he discovered the Salvation Army's six-month alcohol and drug rehab program.

"It helped me re-prioritize my life,” Craft said. “I put God first in my life and everything else fell into place."

He's now directing the program out of Huntsville.

While he's dedicated to his work year-round, this time of the year proves to be more challenging.

"Eighty-four percent of the population report added or overwhelming stress from the holidays and that number goes up to 94 percent when you're dealing with people in addiction or recovery," Craft said.

"With substance abuse comes a lack of money for other things such as food, basic hygiene items, or a place to stay," said Harold Cannon, Salvation Army.

Even if it's not stress, the temptation that comes with parties takes some off track.

“You know everybody thinks you have to have a drink in your hand to have a good time," Craft said.

But Craft knows that's not the case.

He says gratitude for what he has now motivates him to continue changing lives and stay sober.

He said if you are struggling it's crucial to find a support group and people you can trust.

For more information on The Salvation Army’s program, visit them at 305 Seminole, Huntsville or call 256-536-8876.