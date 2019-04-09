Ex-Trump aide who sued over exposé joins firm in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former aide to President Donald Trump has a new job with an Alabama marketing firm.
AL.com reports Cliff Sims has taken a position as partner and president of Birmingham-based Telegraph Creative. Telegraph Creative CEO Kevin McLendon said Monday that Sims has led successful communications, messaging and branding campaigns at the highest level, with the highest stakes.
Sims founded conservative political blog Yellowhammer, which has become a statewide news website. He took a leave of absence from it in 2016 to serve as an adviser to Trump's campaign, and followed him to the White House.
He sued Trump in February, accusing the government of trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote "Team of Vipers," a book portraying an unflattering experience in the West Wing.
Sims says he's thrilled to join Telegraph Creative.
