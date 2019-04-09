Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man dead after shooting at Water Street in Courtland Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Ex-Trump aide who sued over exposé joins firm in Alabama

Photo Credit: CNN

A former aide to President Donald Trump has a new job with an Alabama marketing firm.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former aide to President Donald Trump has a new job with an Alabama marketing firm.

AL.com reports Cliff Sims has taken a position as partner and president of Birmingham-based Telegraph Creative. Telegraph Creative CEO Kevin McLendon said Monday that Sims has led successful communications, messaging and branding campaigns at the highest level, with the highest stakes.

Sims founded conservative political blog Yellowhammer, which has become a statewide news website. He took a leave of absence from it in 2016 to serve as an adviser to Trump's campaign, and followed him to the White House.

He sued Trump in February, accusing the government of trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote "Team of Vipers," a book portraying an unflattering experience in the West Wing.

Sims says he's thrilled to join Telegraph Creative.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events