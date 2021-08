A former TVA supervisor pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to videotaping a woman in a private area at their workplace. He admitted to the crime and noted he was aware of his actions.

Lance Woods admitted to putting the camera in a restroom on TVA property in Colbert County.

That’s federal property, which makes the misdemeanor video voyeurism charge a federal crime.

Woods will be sentenced Nov. 9.

He also faces a civil lawsuit over videotaping the woman. Read more about that HERE