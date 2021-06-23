Ex Sylvania High teacher indicted on 24 child sex crimes involving 8 victims

A former Sylvania High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on 24 charges related to him having sexual contact with students.

Dustin Dalton was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of distributing obscene material to a student, one charge of enticing a child under 16 for sex, one charge of school employee enticing a student for sex, five counts of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19, one count of sexual contact by forcible compulsion, two counts of sexual contact with a person less than 16 but older than 12, one charge of producing obscene matter with person under 17, and three charges of engaging in deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion.

The district attorney’s office said Dalton has eight victims and “engaged in a pattern and practice of child molestation over several years.”

His bail has been set at $411,000 and is cash-only.

On Oct. 5, 2020, Dalton was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and dissemination of obscene material by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.