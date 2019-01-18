Ex Simple Helix CEO files for bankruptcy after Huntsville police theft arrest

The former CEO of Simple Helix has filed for bankruptcy after being charged with the theft of millions of dollars from the Huntsville tech firm.

Steve Shickles and his wife Ronda Shickles did not appear in Madison County Circuit Court Friday morning for the first hearing related to charges that millions of dollars were stolen from Simple Helix.

Court documents include pictures of high-end cars, tools, car parts and other items Simple Helix alleges Steve Shickles purchased with money he stole from the company. The company is asking for the seizure of Steve Shickles’ bank accounts and the vehicles and other merchandise stored in warehouses in Huntsville or at his home. (Get more details here)

Huntsville police arrested Steve Shickles on a felony charge of theft of property. He bonded out later that day. Ronda Shickles has not been charged by police but has been named in a civil suit filed by Simple Helix.

Neither Steve Shickles nor Ronda Shickles were required to appear in court Friday.

Shickles filed for bankruptcy at 4:03 p.m. Thursday, essentially putting the trial on hold as it now moves to Bankruptcy Court.

Neither lawyers for the Shickles nor those representing Simple Helix would comment after Friday’s hearing. Walter Dodgen and David Beasley are listed as representing Shickles. Brian Richardson has signed documents as Simple Helix's attorney.

Future hearings in the case have yet to be scheduled.