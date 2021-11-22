Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

The judge told Ruggs and his lawyers Monday that she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device Nov. 13.

Ruggs faces felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time if he’s convicted.

The Raiders released Ruggs just hours after the crash.