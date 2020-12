Ex-NFL, Auburn player Carlos Rogers pleads guilty in fraud scheme

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A 12th former NFL player has pleaded guilty in Kentucky in a multimillion-dollar health-fraud scheme.

Former Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of conspiring to defraud a program set up to reimburse former players for out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. The plan provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses not covered by insurance.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the charges were consolidated in Kentucky because the fraudulent claims were processed through an insurance data center in Lexington.

Rogers played at Auburn University from 2001 to 2004 under former coach Tommy Tuberville.