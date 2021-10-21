Ex-Morgan County corrections officer pleads guilty to assault for poisoning inmates

A former corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail has pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree assault after he used an irritant on cigarettes that were then smoked by inmates, records show.

Court records say Jaylend Edward Handley of Hartselle sprayed the cigarettes with self-defense spray in retaliation for something an inmate said to him. Four inmates suffered respiratory issues after smoking the tainted cigarettes and were treated at a local hospital as a precaution, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in October 2020. Handley was fired and arrested the same month on the charges.

Records show Handley pleaded guilty Wednesday to the four charges, but it was “for purposes of appeal,” meaning Handley now has the chance to appeal his case and seek a jury trial in Morgan County Circuit Court instead of the bench trial allowed at the district court level.

If Handley does not appeal the case, he must report to the Morgan County Jail by 9 a.m. Nov. 5 to begin his sentence, which Morgan County District Judge Brent Craig ordered to be one year. That year is split into 180 days followed by two years of unsupervised probation and the remaining 185 days up for dismissal if the probation is completed without issue.