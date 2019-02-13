Ex Madison County school resource officer pleads guilty to sodomy, student sex

According to the Madison County District Attorney's Office, Jerome Heard pleaded guilty to charges of sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student.

Tim Gann with the district attorney’s office said Heard was sentenced to 15 years but will get credit for the 700 days he has already spent in jail and now will be on probation for five years.

Gann said all charges Heard had were involving two different victims.

Heard was indicted in January 2016 on charges of engaging in sex acts with a minor. Authorities said he had sex with a teenage girl for six months to a year while he was a school resource officer at Sparkman High School in 2012.

Authorities later issued warrants for rape, incest and sodomy and had Heard's bond revoked. Prosecutors said some of the crimes he was accused of took place after his arrest for the Sparkman High case. Heard was arrested in Knoxville, Tenn., and brought back to Madison County.