Ex Limestone County superintendent to plead guilty in school funding fraud scheme

Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk now plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to a federal indictment on school funding fraud.

Sisk initially pleaded not guilty on March 4.

His attorney filed the paperwork on the plea change on Thursday.

The conspiracy charge was the one Sisk faced in the federal indictment regarding the scheme. Five others also face charges.

Sisk left Limestone County Schools in September 2019 for a job in Bristol, Tenn. He has since left that job.

The former superintendents of the Athens City and Limestone County school systems have pleaded not guilty to charges they face from a federal indictment.

Trey Holladay, the former Athens superintendent, is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and identity theft.

Those charges stem from alleged misappropriation of school funds. (Learn more about the charges and 4 other defendants HERE and HERE)

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, U.S. Department of Education and Alabama State Department of Education all were involved in a more than two-year-long investigation into an alleged scheme, ultimately stealing money from taxpayers, officials have said.

Sisk and Holladay entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday when they waived their rights to appear at arraignments, according to court records.

Holladay was fired from Athens City Schools in October. He was placed on administrative leave in June of 2020 after the FBI raided his home as part of this investigation.

