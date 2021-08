Ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has been sentenced to 36 consecutive months of jail time followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

The judge declined the state's request for restitution. He will pay court costs and fees applied in the case.

He has 42 days to appeal.

Blakely was convicted of one count of felony theft and one felony ethics violation charge on Aug. 2.

He’s been an inmate in the jail he once ran since.

