Ex Limestone County Commission Chairman arrested for harassment, impersonation on Facebook

The former Limestone County Commission Chairman, Mark Yarbrough, was arrested for creating a fake Facebook profile and threatening a woman on it.
The sheriff’s office asked Yarbrough to turn himself in, which he did Monday night. He was booked in the jail at 6:53 p.m. Monday and posted a $1,250 bond at 7:09 p.m.
Yarbrough is charged with impersonation and harassing communications.
The sheriff’s office says the charges originate from a series of Facebook posts and a Facebook page using the name “Randall Carson.” A victim filed a report for harassment, and the page has been deleted, according to the department.
You can read more on this here.
