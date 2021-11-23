Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

The police chief said Tuesday that the officers had no choice and that the whole incident took place in 26 seconds.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said a former police detective, who last year sued a sheriff’s deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them.

Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road, pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic.

Oakman said Tuesday that the officers had no choice and that the whole incident took place in 26 seconds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events