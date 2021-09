A former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder is being transferred to a state prison.

Online jail records show William "Ben" Darby was released to state custody on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old had been held in the Madison County Jail since being sentenced to 25 years in prison last month.

He was convicted of murder earlier this year in the 2018 shooting death of Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man who had called for help.

Darby is being transferred to Draper prison in Elmore.