Ex Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In May, Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffrey Parker.

The victim was a suicidal man Darby shot in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head during a confrontation with police.

Darby remained on the city’s payroll for almost three months after his conviction. He officially resigned from the police department in July.