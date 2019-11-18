Ex Florence High School teacher facing sex charges in Calhoun County

A former Florence High School teacher is facing multiple sex charges out of Calhoun County.
Bradley White is charged with distributing obscene material to a student, and having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
In March 2018, White was a non-tenured choral teacher at Florence High School, according to a Florence City Schools news release.
The Calhoun County charges came after his time in Florence.
Florence City Schools said White was let go because of classroom management issues, not personal issues involving students. A spokesman said that’s why he was never reported to the state or other districts.
The Florence release also said it was discovered on March 21, 2018, that White had been sending text messages during an ACT examination rather than performing his duty as a room supervisor.
After a subsequent investigation by school administrators White resigned his position on March 22, 2018.
