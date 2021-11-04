Ex DeKalb County teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes, sentenced to 3 years in prison

A former Sylvania High School teacher will spend at least three years in prison and a lifetime as a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

Dustin Wade Dalton, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of sodomy and two counts of teacher having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Jeremy Taylor sentenced Dalton to 10 years in prison. He will be required to serve three years in prison before his release to serve another five years on supervised probation, the district attorney’s office said. He also must register as a sex offender.

In a news release, Chief Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston said, "The plea agreement was reached after several meetings with grieving family members. As always, we want to achieve accountability and just punishment while reducing any further trauma to victims of child sexual abuse. We are grateful for the brave students who came forward and hope this can help them feel a measure of closure and peace."

Johnston also thanked the long hours of investigation and interviews conducted by the Child Abuse Review Team of DeKalb County including Investigator Priscilla Padgett, the DeKalb County DHR, the CAC and members of the DeKalb County Board of Education.