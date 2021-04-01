Ex Bridgeport Police officer charged with possession of pornographic images of person under 17

A former Bridgeport Police Department officer is facing charges of possession of pornographic materials of someone under the age of 17.

Geoffery Booth surrendered Thursday and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office charged him with two possession counts, said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said the investigation began March 9 when deputies responded to a call involving Booth and his wife.

That call lead to a complaint that Booth had pornographic images.

Deputies then started investigating the case and examining Booth's phone and computer.

Harnen said pornographic images of someone under 17 were found.

Booth is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Harnen said he believes Booth resigned from the police department before the incident happened.

An officer at the Bridgeport Police Department told WAAY 31 that Booth has not worked there in awhile.