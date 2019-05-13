Clear
Ex ‘Bachelorette’ contestant in Huntsville today to watch new season’s premiere

Luke Pell (Image from LukePell.com)

The new season of “The Bachelorette” featuring Alabama native Hannah Brown debuts at 7 p.m. today on WAAY 31, and one former contestant is in town hoping you’ll come watch it with him.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Luke Pell, the Army veteran country singer who made it to the Final Four of the 2016 season of the show, will be at Stand Up Live in Huntsville tonight for a viewing party, starting at 7:30 p.m.

It’s not for free. VIP tickets where you can meet Pell cost $45. General admission tickets are $25.

Learn more about that here, (and Pell here) and tune in to WAAY 31 every Monday night for the latest on this season of “The Bachelorette.”

Let us know who you think Hannah will pick in the comments section below.

