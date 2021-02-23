Ex Athens, Limestone school leaders, others indicted on conspiracy, fraud, identity theft charges

The former superintendents of the Athens City and Limestone County school systems and four others have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Charged are:

* Trey Holladay, former Athens City Schools superintendent;

* Deborah Holladay, wife of Trey Holladay and former Athens City schools teacher;

* Tom Sisk, former Limestone County Schools superintendent;

* William Richard Carter Jr., former Athens High School principal, as well as other leadership positions in the school system;

* Gregory Earl Corkren, retired educator and friend of Trey Holladay;

* David Webb Tutt, former Marengo Academy football coach and friend of Trey Holladay

All six are charged with conspiracy.

Trey Holladay, Deborah Holladay and Carter are linked to as many as 90 counts of wire fraud.

Trey Holladay and Carter are linked to more than 30 identity theft charges. Corkren faces one of those charges.

According to the indictment, “It was a purpose of the conspiracy for (the five defendants) to obtain, directly and indirectly, for their own personal use, portions of the increased revenue generated for (Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and Conecuh County Schools) by the fraudulent enrollment of private school students in the ACS, LCS, and CCS virtual schools.

Trey Holladay was fired in October. He was placed on administrative leave in June 2020 after FBI agents went to his home as part of an investigation.

Sisk left the Limestone County School System in September 2019 for a job in Bristol, Tenn.

In a statement sent to WAAY 31 by a Montgomery law firm, Trey and Deborah Holladay said: "We are a family of teachers and coaches. There is absolutely no way that we would do anything detrimental to the school system. The charges against us are unfounded and will be vigorously defended. We appreciate so much the overwhelming support from our friends and community."

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates