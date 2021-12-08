Ex-Athens City Schools superintendent to alter plea in federal conspiracy case

Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay is changing his plea from not guilty to guilty for one of the multiple federal charges he faces.

According to court documents, Holladay plans to change his plea to guilty in connection with the conspiracy charges against him.

Holladay is one of six people charged in an elaborate student enrollment scheme where they offered private school perks and benefits - such as laptops, equipment and paid conferences - in exchange for student information.

He was also charged with identify theft and wire fraud, along with his wife, Deborah, and former Athens High School Prinicipal William Richard Carter Jr.

Holladay was placed on administrative leave in June 2020 after FBI agents raided his home. He was fired in October 2020.

A trial for the three defendants is set to begin Feb. 7, 2022. It was originally scheduled for September. but was delayed so Holladay could review evidence.

Former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk, is one of the other people indicted in the scheme. He pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the prosecution at Holladay's upcoming trial.

Sisk left Limestone County Schools in September 2019 for a job in Bristol, Tennessee. He's since left that job.

The judge has not yet set a date for Holladay to enter his plea at the federal courthouse in Montgomery.