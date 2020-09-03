Ex Alabama senator charged with personal use of campaign contributions

A former state senator from Montgomery was arrested Thursday for violating Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act.

David Burkette, 63, resigned from his office representing District 26 on Tuesday.

Thursday, he was charged with failing to deposit campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, according to a news release from Attorney General Steve Marshall

Marshall said that in 2015 and 2016 while running for the Montgomery City Council, Burkette intentionally failed to deposit $3,625 in campaign contributions into his campaign checking account.

Marshall said Burkette deposited or cashed those contributions into or against his personal bank account.

If found guilty of the misdemeanor charge, Burkette could face up to a year in prison and a fine of no more than $6,000.