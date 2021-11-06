Clear
Ex-Alabama champ Henry Ruggs facing new charges

Henry Ruggs III

Three new charges were filed Friday.

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 2:17 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Former Alabama football star Henry Ruggs III faces new charges after a deadly wreck in Las Vegas. 

Three new charges were filed Friday. They include two felony charges for reckless driving and DUI resulting in death. Ruggs also faces a new misdemeanor charge for posessing a gun under the influence. 

Ruggs previously faced two other felony charges for DUI and reckless driving. 

Police say Ruggs was driving more than 150 mph when he collided with another car. They also say his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. 

