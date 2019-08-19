Clear
Ex-Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, accused in sex scandal, opens dermatology firm

Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley

The office opened Friday

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama governor who resigned amid a sex scandal has now opened a dermatology office.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the office run by former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley opened Friday and offers services including general dermatology, body sculpting, skin cancer screenings and prevention.

Bentley resigned from office in 2017 as part of a deal, in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign-finance violations, agreed to never hold public office, and had to forfeit about $36,000 from his campaign account.

Bentley was accused of having an extramarital affair with a key staffer and using public resources to cover it up.

An Alabama House Judiciary Committee report says Bentley texted heart-eye emojis to Rebekah Caldwell Mason using his ex-wife's iPad and threatened the first lady's staff to keep the affair secret.

