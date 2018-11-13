Evidentiary hearing held for voter registration lawsuit from four Alabama A&M students, defendant says

An evidentiary hearing was held in federal court on Tuesday for the voter registration lawsuit filed by four Alabama A&M students, John Merrill says. The students say they were denied voting rights in the 2018 midterm election.

According to Secretary of State John Merrill who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, the judge agreed the plaintiffs were not legitimate registered voters.

Merrill said the plaintiffs' attorneys had requested a temporary restraining order to have the students' provisional ballots counted, but he said the judge denied that Tuesday and those ballots will not be counted. He said the rest of the lawsuit is still valid.